Marc Roca is convinced that Leeds United will finish the season strongly and manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds’ win over Wolves away from home at the weekend shot them right up to 14th in the Premier League table, in a sign of how congested the bottom half is.

They started the weekend in the relegation zone but now have a two-point cushion over teams in the bottom three for the moment.

Leeds are battling for survival for the second season running, but Roca insisted that the Whites will finish the campaign on a stronger footing.

He conceded that the season has been tough but after watching his team-mates in training and how hard they have been working, he is certain that Leeds will be able to survive in the Premier League.

The Leeds midfielder told The Athletic: “We have to finish the season off.

“It’s been tough but we’re ready and we’re convinced we’ll achieve what we have to.

“We have the confidence.

“We see [ourselves] in training and the team is young and hungry.

“We will do it.”

Leeds will return from the international break with a tough game when they have to travel to north London to take on league leaders Arsenal.