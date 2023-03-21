Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that the Black Cats will play on the front foot to challenge league leaders Burnley after the international break,

At the weekend, Sunderland managed to snatch a point from Luton Town with the help of a goal from Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

Mowbray’s side have only managed to pick up five points from their last seven games and they are now set to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley after the international break.

Sunderland have seven players away on international duty who are not expected to return before 29th March and Mowbray admitted that due to the several national team call-ups, it is a difficult task for him to prepare his team for the Burnley game.

However, the Black Cats boss believes that his squad have the nucleus of a very strong team and stated that they will take on Burnley on the front foot to lay out a tough challenge for them.

“It’s very difficult during these breaks to work on the team for the next game, especially as we are playing Burnley on the Friday night”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“Three or four of them won’t be back until Wednesday afternoon and so we’ll have a day to work as a team, and some of these players will have had a couple of games abroad.

“I try and tell them that they’re not far away.

“We have to get some injuries back, recruitment right in the summer.

“We have the nucleus of a really good, exciting team and so we have to stick together and keep going.

“We should look forward to Burnley, we’ll go and be positive like we did at Fulham and at Norwich, and play on the front foot and test them out.”

The last time both teams met in November of this season, the match ended with a 4-2 scoreline in the favour of Kompany’s men at the Stadium of Light.