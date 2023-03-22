Aston Villa ran the rule over Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves during his side’s Europa League clash against Arsenal last week, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Villa are ramping up their recruitment plans ahead of the summer as Unai Emery is set to demand another big transfer window for the club.

The Aston Villa boss is likely to want to add more depth to their attacking options and the club are scouring the market for players.

Goncalves is a player Aston Villa have been tracking with a view to potentially signing him in the summer.

It has been claimed that Villa scouts were present at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday to watch the Sporting Lisbon winger.

The 24-year-old started the game and scored the goal that equalised things at the Emirates as Sporting Lisbon went on to beat Arsenal on penalties.

Aston Villa scouts ran the rule over Goncalves as they look to firm up their shortlist of targets for the summer.

The winger has been in terrific form this season, scoring 17 times and laying on nine assists in all competitions for Sporting.

Aston Villa are likely to face significant competition for his signature if they decide to try and sign Goncalves in the summer.