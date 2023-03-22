Wout Weghorst has insisted that playing for Manchester United is the pinnacle of his career and it will not get any better than this from here on.

Weghorst joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley in the winter window as the Red Devils were desperate to bring in a striker in the middle of the season.

He has scored just twice for the club but has been a certain starter at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag admires the work rate the Dutchman brings up front for his side.

The forward admitted that getting used to the Premier League was not a problem as he experienced its intensity when he was at Burnley; however he is clear that playing for Manchester United is a different story.

He stressed that a player only gets to understand the magnitude of the club once they are inside the beast and he had to find his way to adapt to his new reality.

Weghorst told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “From everything you notice, they are the absolute top. That is the Premier League anyway.

“I had already experienced the level and the intensity of the competition at Burnley.

“And then you come to United and you notice how big the club really are. How many people are involved and how it lives with the fans.

“You have to adapt to that and find your way and deal with it.”

The striker insisted that now is the pinnacle of his career as he is at one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is not going to get any better than this.

“This has been the best step of my career.

“United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and that is where I am playing now.

“It won’t get much nicer.”