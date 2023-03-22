Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman believes that academy graduate Dan Neil is a great representation of what young players can achieve at the Stadium of Light.

The 21-year-old midfielder, a product of Sunderland’s youth academy, has signed a contract extension with the Championship club and is set to stay at the Stadium of Light until at least the summer of 2026.

He enjoyed a successful breakthrough season last year, helping the Black Cats earn promotion to the second tier.

Giving a glorious account of the player’s progress at Sunderland, Speakman insisted that his progress is an instance for others to follow, telling them what young players can achieve at the club.

“Dan’s progression has been impressive and he’s an integral part of our team”, Speakman said to his club’s official website.

“It’s fantastic to see players flourish from our academy programme and Dan is a great representation of what young players can achieve here.

“He is an exceptionally talented midfielder who’s only getting better and naturally this doesn’t go unnoticed.

“He is immensely passionate about Sunderland and he understands and believes in what we are building, so all at SAFC are delighted that he has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.”

Tony Mowbray has shown his faith in Neil, trusting him for 37 of the 38 matches Sunderland have played so far this season.

The midfielder has repaid the manager’s faith by making six goal contributions in those matches.