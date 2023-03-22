Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes that West Ham United under David Moyes over-achieved last season and are being judged on the basis of that.

The Hammers, who finished seventh last season, thus qualifying for the Europa Conference League, are languishing in the drop zone this time around.

There has been much discussion about Moyes’ future, though the Scot has managed to retain his post, in spite of many of the clubs around them taking the extreme route.

Brown believes that what West Ham did last season was beyond their capability and that has helped create a false expectation.

The ex-Charlton man also feels that had it been any other club, the 59-year-old would have lost his job.

“I hate when teams over-achieve one year and are judged on that the next season”, Brown was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“People assume that you will progress from seventh but it’s so hard to break into the top six if you have not got a squillion quid.

“West Ham went hard on recruitment in the summer to try to challenge but it has backfired slightly.”

Moyes will be looking to keep West Ham afloat in the Premier League this term and then put a disappointing campaign behind him.