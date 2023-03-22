Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish believes that teenager Ben Doak certainly looks the part, but must be given time to continue his development without massive pressure being put on his shoulders.

The 17-year-old, who joined the Reds’ Under-18 fold from Scottish champions Celtic in March last year, has notched up two Premier League, two FA Cup and one EFL Cup appearances for Liverpool.

However, the 72-year-old, who himself made his way to Anfield from Celtic, is against the idea of rushing Doak.

Dalglish has full faith in Doak’s ability to impact the national team stage with Scotland, but does not want to see him pushed forward before he is ready.

The former Liverpool and Scotland man is keen to see patience and all parties handle Doak’s development in a calculated manner.

“It’s not a Cinderella story”, Dalglish was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He’ll get there [into the Scotland squad] eventually but let’s not push him too quickly.

“The wee man has done brilliant at Liverpool.

“They really enjoy what he’s done.”

Dalglish is impressed with Doak and his potential, but admits moving to Liverpool at a young age is a big leap.

“He certainly looks the part.

“But give him time to settle down.

“For a 17-year-old to leave his hometown for Liverpool, give the wee man a chance to breathe.”

Doak has represented Scotland at different youth levels with his latest involvement being with their Under-21 squad.

He was forced to withdraw from the Under-21s for the current break due to concussion.