Manchester United and Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus has held tentative talks with potential suitors over a summer switch from Ajax, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old went on strike to move to Everton but Ajax stayed firm and thwarted any potential transfer to Goodison Park.

But close to a year later, bigger clubs are interested in getting their hands on the attacker this summer following his impressive displays in Amsterdam.

A brilliant season in Ajax has led to interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the next transfer window.

And it has been claimed tentative talks have already taken place between Kudus and some of his potential suitors.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian is focused on Ajax but is considering his options ahead of the end of the season.

Europe’s biggest clubs are circling and are considering snaring him away from Ajax next summer.

Ajax are likely to demand a fee north of the £40m mark if they are to sell Kudus at the end of the season.

Kudus, who has a contract until 2025 with the club, has scored 18 times in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.