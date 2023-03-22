Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that losing to Manchester United in Paris Saint-Germain colours in 2019 was the biggest disappointment of his career.

In a remarkable two-legged Champions League last-16 tie, Manchester United knocked PSG out on goal difference in the 2018/19 season.

The Parisians were the overwhelming favourites going into the tie and a 2-0 win at Old Trafford further solidified their credentials as the team to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

However, Manchester United scored a shock 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes, which included a late penalty by Marcus Rashford, to turn the tie around and progress in the tournament at PSG’s expense.

Buffon stressed that PSG were definitely the better team and should have gone through after dominating Manchester United away from home.

He admitted that defeat at the Parc des Princes and the resultant elimination from the Champions League was the biggest disappointment of his career.

The goalkeeper was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo on Christian Vieri’s Twitch stream: “I was convinced we were the better team.

“We went to Manchester to play the first leg of the last 16 with United and we dominated but they eliminated us in the second leg.

“That was the biggest disappointment of my career.”

Manchester United were knocked out of that season’s Champions League by Barcelona in the quarter-finals.