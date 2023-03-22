Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts does not agree with the notion that Spurs are not an attractive club anymore for a top manager, with Antonio Conte seemingly on his way out of the north London side.

Conte is likely to be sacked this week following his angry outburst on Saturday when he attacked the players and also seemingly trained his guns at the board’s failures over the last two decades.

Tottenham have compiled a shortlist of managerial targets but there are suggestions that Spurs could struggle to attract a top coach due to the negativity around the club and the failure of some big names at Spurs over the last four years.

However, Roberts defended Spurs and stressed that they are still a big club who have the ability to attract a big-name manager.

He pointed out that Spurs are more or less a regular features in Europe at the moment and believes any big manager would love the challenge of winning a first trophy for the club since 2008, which would guarantee him a cult-hero status amongst the fans.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Totally disagree with you that managers would not want the Spurs Job

“In the top 3 paid jobs in English football for starters. [They have] been in the top 4 in 7 years from 10?

“European football in 15 [years] from 20?

“Spent plenty last 3 years on players. A fantastic job for 95 per cent [of] managers.”

“Also any top manager likes the challenge because the first manager that brings trophies to this wonderful club will be a hero.

“[Mauricio] Poch[ettino] came as close as anyone getting to the Champions League final and he is a hero to the fans still.

“Plus the best environment in English football with the training centre to work at.

“Stop underselling Tottenham Hotspur.”

Tottenham players are reportedly not expecting Conte to be in charge of the side when they take on Everton at Goodison Park after the international break.