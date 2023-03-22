Joao Pedro is still on Newcastle United’s radar but it is unclear whether he will be a priority target for the club in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle wanted him last summer and even tabled a bid to take him to St. James’ Park but Watford rejected their £30m offer.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in another striker in the next transfer window despite Alexander Isak’s rising prominence at Newcastle.

The Newcastle boss wants depth in his attacking options and Pedro could again become a topic at the club in the summer.

It has been claimed that the Brazilian is still being tracked by Newcastle and they remain his firm admirers.

However, there is no clarity on whether he will be one of the top targets for Newcastle in the next window.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen across several areas of their squad including midfield and defence.

It is unclear whether Pedro will be a priority when Newcastle start their shopping for the summer.

The Brazilian has nine goals in 28 Championship appearances in the ongoing season for Watford.