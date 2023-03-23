Italy legend Giancarlo Antognoni has indicated that he is not sure that the big Italian clubs will be keen to take a chance on Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte for now.

Conte is tipped to be sacked soon following his angry outburst in the press conference at Southampton where he attacked his own Tottenham players for lacking the mental fortitude to handle pressure.

He also pointed out that Tottenham have become used to failures and seemed to have attacked the club’s hierarchy as well.

There is anticipation in Italy that Conte will return to Serie A and take charge of one of the big clubs in the Italian top flight ahead of next season.

However, Antognoni is not sure that a big club in Italy will be keen to bet on the former Inter and Juventus boss at the moment.

But he did concede if a top job becomes available in Serie A, Conte will definitely be in the conversation.

The former Italy international told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He will be free again.

“But I don’t know if in Italy there will be the will to gamble on him even if he will be a candidate for the top jobs in the case the current coaches turn out to be bad.”

Tottenham are expected to leave Ryan Mason in charge of the team for the rest of the season if Conte is sacked.