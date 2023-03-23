Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has admitted that he is a massive fan of Ibrahima Konate and believes the centre-back is going to be a big part of the club’s future.

Liverpool signed Konate from RB Leipzig in 2021 and after a settling-in period, the defender has established himself in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

When fit, Konate is the first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence and despite their struggles this season, the Frenchman is rated highly on Merseyside.

Skrtel noticed Konate when he was playing in Turkey and came up against Leipzig and admitted that he has been a fan since then.

He insisted that he was delighted to see Liverpool sign the centre-back a couple of years ago and believes he has the physical and mental strength to be a massive part of the club’s future going forward.

The former Red told The Athletic: “When I was playing in Turkey a few years ago, we played against Leipzig and at the time, everyone was talking about this guy [Dayot] Upamecano.

“I told my friend, ‘The other centre-back Leipzig have got is even better’.

“I was so happy when Liverpool signed him.

“Konate is such a good player.

“He’s strong physically and he seems strong mentally too, and he’s good with the ball.

“He’s still young and will be very important for the club’s future.”

Konate has made 43 appearances for the Red so far and has seven international caps for France as well.