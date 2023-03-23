Sunderland star Luke O’Nien has revealed that he is a big fan of Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt and is confident that the forward will start scoring goals soon.

Leeds sent the 20-year-old centre forward on a development loan to Sunderland in January and the player has been entrusted with leading the Black Cats’ attack in the absence of Ross Stewart.

Gelhardt’s form in front of goal has been the subject of criticism due to him finding the back of the net only once for Sunderland out of his ten league games.

O’Nien is of the opinion that Gelhardt should receive more credit for the work he puts in for the Black Cats and believes that the Leeds loanee brings much more to the table despite his lack of goals.

The Sunderland star pointed out that Gelhardt plays as a lone striker up front, where the Leeds man often has to work harder to hold the ball on his own to help the team.

O’Nien also stated that he is a big fan of what Gelhardt is doing for Sunderland and believes that he will find his shooting boots soon.

“I think a lot more credit has got to go to Joffy, I think he’s brilliant especially the last three, four, five games”, O’Nien was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“Ok strikers are judged on goals but he brings way more than that.

“I think he’s been brilliant.

“I watch him, even when I play I watch him, I think his body position, the way he’s willing to receive it.

“You have to remember he’s an isolated man.

“The way we are playing we’re not as close to the goal maybe when you are playing off a big guy.

“We are further away from goal so he has to graft harder, he’s got to get the ball and hold it up.

“Me personally, I’m a big fan of him.

“I think he’s brilliant.

“The goals will come for him.”

Gelhardt has not scored in his last five outings and will be hoping to end his goal drought when Sunderland take on Burnley on 31st March.