Real Madrid have activated their attempts to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the summer of 2024, it has been claimed in Spain.

Haaland joined Manchester City last summer and has already scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

Real Madrid were interested in him last year as well but were beaten to his signature by Manchester City.

However, Los Blancos have not moved their eyes away from Haaland and have already started work on trying to get him in the future.

And according to Spanish sports daily AS, work is under way behind the scenes at the Bernabeu to try and snare Haaland away from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

While Manchester City have denied it, a release clause is likely to come into effect in Haaland’s contract at the end of next season.

The figure is believed to be in the region of €220m to €240m and the number will come down over the length of his contract.

But Real Madrid want Haaland next season and will offer Karim Benzema an extension for one more year in the summer.

Real Madrid are trying to ascertain whether Haaland will be ready to leave Manchester City in 2024.

If the Norwegian is prepared to spend just one more season at the Etihad, Real Madrid are positioning themselves as his next destination.