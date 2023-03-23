Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies is set to miss a huge chunk of the business end of the season due to a hamstring injury, according to football.london.

The Spurs centre-back picked up a hamstring problem in Tottenham’s 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend.

He was pulled out of Wales duty but there is more bad news in store for the north London club.

It has been claimed that the centre-back could be out for four to six weeks due to the hamstring injury

He underwent scans over the last few days and the diagnosis has not brought good news for Tottenham and the defender.

The Welshman will miss out on a major part of Tottenham’s business end of the season as they chase a top-four spot.

He is unlikely to be back in action before May as Spurs are now preparing to be without him for more than a month.

Tottenham may also be likely to have Ryan Mason in charge of the team when they take on Everton after the international break.

The young coach will have to do without one of the senior defenders of the squad for more than a month if he is the man in charge.