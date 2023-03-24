Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are set to demand a massive fee if Chelsea decide to try and sign Joao Felix in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea signed the attacker in the winter transfer on a loan deal worth €8m and agreed to cover his wages until the end of the season.

Felix has impressed since he arrived at Chelsea and has gradually made himself a certain starter under manager Graham Potter.

The Portuguese has not made a decision on what to do in the summer but Chelsea are claimed to be interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

The Blues did not agree on an option to buy in January and according to Goal Spain, Atletico Madrid are set to ask a big fee for him in the summer.

Atletico Madrid are aware that Chelsea could want to sit down for negotiations to sign Felix on a permanent deal in the coming months.

And it has been claimed that the Spanish giants want at least €100m before agreeing to sell the Portuguese.

The attacker still has a contract until 2027 with Atletico Madrid and they are under no pressure to sell him for a low fee.

Atletico Madrid are also open to the possibility of Felix playing for them again next season if he wants to return to the Spanish capital.