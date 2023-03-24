Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is of the view that Everton loanee Thomas Cannon has a bright future ahead of him and praised the striker for his attitude.

Cannon, who is an Everton academy product, joined Preston on loan in January amid interest from several English clubs.

Since joining, the striker has been a regular starter for Preston and has scored three times in his last five league appearances for the club.

Lowe expressed Preston’s intention to nurture Cannon’s talent to their best and declared that the Championship outfit would like to work with the Everton starlet next season.

The Preston manager stated that Cannon works hard every day on the training ground with a willingness to learn and believes that the forward could have scored more goals with his opportunities.

Lowe also pointed out that Cannon’s attitude has been terrific and he believes that the player has a great future ahead of him.

“We feel we can work with him to get better – we have a responsibility to these young players and we want them to come here and learn”, Lowe told the Liverpool Echo.

“We need to make sure we coach them to the best of our ability – that is important to us.

“I think he has got a big, bright future and we would love to potentially do something with him next season.

“At this moment in time it’s about trying to do well for us now and have a good season.

“He’s already scored three and it could have been five or six – he has forced some really good saves.

“His attitude and application is spot on, he wants to learn and works hard on a daily basis.”

Preston will take on Blackpool after the international break and Cannon will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form against the Seasiders.