Liverpool loan star Conor Bradley has stated that he is eager to play under new Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill and has hailed their understanding as a match made in heaven.

Bradley, who is on loan from Liverpool at Bolton Wanderers this season, has been a standout performer for Ian Evatt’s side, making 43 appearances in all competitions.

His performance earned him a call-up to his national team to represent his country against San Marino and Finland in Northern Ireland’s European Championship qualifiers.

Bradley, who has previously worked with O’Neill when he was playing for Northern Ireland Under-17s, stated his eagerness to work with returning Northern Ireland boss.

The right-back revealed that O’Neill likes wide attacking players similar to himself and believes that they are a match made in heaven.

“Having a new manager makes it interesting”, Bradley told the Bolton News.

“He was involved when I was coming through the youth system, so I think he knows a bit about me, he has talked to my family as I was growing up .

“I can’t wait to get going, really.

“He likes attacking wide players, it’s perfect, a match made in heaven!”

Bradley clocked the full 90 minutes for Northern Ireland against San Marino on Thursday night as O’Neill’s men grabbed a 2-0 win.