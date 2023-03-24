Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi has revealed that the Whites first-team players are very welcoming and added that they always encourage him to keep working hard.

Gyabi, who is a product of Manchester City’s academy, joined Leeds last summer and the 19-year-old is highly rated by the Elland Road outfit.

The midfielder has been a key player for Leeds’ Under-21 side, who are looking for promotion this season and has also made three senior outings.

Gyabi, who has trained with the Leeds first-team squad many times, revealed that senior players were welcoming to him when he first arrived at Elland Road.

The Leeds starlet also revealed that the senior players advise him to always be ready to take advantage of opportunities and revealed that when he is frustrated, they encourage him to work harder.

“That’s one thing I’ll say about Leeds: the first-team players are all welcoming”, Gyabi told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“When I first moved there, they were all so welcoming and obviously the older players like Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, they’ve been really helpful in terms of speaking to me.

“Maybe when I get frustrated by something in training they’ll tell you to keep going and keep working.

“One thing they tell me is just to be ready because you never know when your chance will be there, and that’s the most important thing for me; they’re always encouraging and helpful and that makes it very easy for me to be around them.”

Gyabi is on international duty with England’s Under-19 side and has been selected to lead the young Three Lions squad in their European Championship qualifiers.