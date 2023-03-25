Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson feels that Derby County’s clash against the Posh on Saturday will be a big game for the Rams in their hopes for the playoffs and as such they will attack.

Derby lost their last game 2-0 against Morecambe at home, which left them fifth in the league table with 64 points from 37 games.

Next, Paul Warne will take his side to the Weston Homes stadium to face Peterborough United, who are seventh in the league table and are only four points behind Derby.

Ferguson believes that Derby will be motivated to bounce back after their defeat at the weekend and stressed that the league table indicates how important the game against the Posh will be for Derby, meaning he expects them to attack.

The Peterborough boss stated that the Rams have a team full of experience and quality players but warned that they are also confident after back-to-back away wins.

“We are still playing catch-up so the incentive for us to win is massive, but Derby will want to at least keep the gap between us so it’s big for them as well”, Ferguson was quoted as saying by the Peterborough Telegraph.

“They suffered an upset last weekend, but that can happen.

“It will just make them more determined to bounce back.

“It should be another great occasion as I expect Derby will come at us and we will certainly be going at them.

“I’m expecting a very good game between two excellent footballing sides.

“We are full of confidence after two very good away wins.

“They were important wins as well as they proved the players believe they can still get into the play-offs and then win promotion.

“Derby have good experience throughout their side and plenty of quality in all areas, but then so do we.”

Peterborough have the sixth best record in League One taken over the last six games, while Derby’s is just the 16th best.