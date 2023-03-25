Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden feels that Addicks star Miles Leaburn is having a brilliant season, but stressed that he does not want to overwork him.

The 19-year-old centre-forward is having an impressive season with Charlton Athletic and has scored eight times while laying down two assists in his 27 appearances for Holden’s side this season.

Leaburn scored in Charlton’s win over Cambridge United last weekend, but Holden substituted him at half-time due to a hamstring issue.

Holden explained that Leaburn is still a player who is growing while adapting to the requirements of senior-level football and stressed that Charlton have to be mindful about not overburdening him.

The Charlton boss admitted that Leaburn is an extremely talented player and emphasised that he is having a very good breakthrough season.

Holden also noted that Leaburn must be handled carefully because his physical attributes are still forming and noted that young players might experience psychological strain as a result of stress and high expectations.

“He’s still growing into his body and adapting to men’s football”, Holden told the South London Press.

“The speed and explosiveness that he plays with, we’ve got to be very mindful of it.

“He’s such a really talented young player and we’ve got to be careful, when you talk about over-use and overloading.

“Maybe it is something that people don’t want to hear, but you’ve got to be really mindful of it – particularly with the young players when they come in.

“It’s his first season in men’s football.

“You have to make sure the players are looked after.

“There is a lot of pressure and stress, not just physically but psychologically as well.

“Miles has had a brilliant season.

“We’re really pleased with where he is at.”

Leaburn spent time in the youth ranks at Chelsea before making the switch to Charlton and he is benefiting from a clear pathway at the Valley.