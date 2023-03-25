Former Tottenham Hotspur star Tim Sherwood has indicated Spurs’ state-of-the-art facilities might be making their players feel too comfortable and stressed the importance of having hungry players to win.

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 28 games, 20 points behind league leaders Arsenal and are out of all the cup competitions.

Last weekend Spurs drew 3-3 with a relegation-threatened Southampton side despite leading the game until the 77th minute, sparking a controversial post-match press conference from Antonio Conte, referring to his players being “too comfortable”.

Sherwood is of the view that having great training facilities and an excellent stadium does not guarantee trophies and he stressed that he prefers to win silverware rather than having a brilliant stadium.

The former Spurs boss also indicated that having great facilities and good leisure opportunities at their disposal might have made the players too comfortable with their lives and he believes that Spurs need players hungry for success to win them trophies.

“Everyone always talks about the lovely training ground and the outstanding stadium they have; who cares?”, Sherwood said on talkSPORT.

“If you’re a player, I don’t care.

“It’s all great, it’s add-ons but I want to win.

“I want to win something.

“I’d rather have the worst stadium but win some trophies.

“I don’t think it’s about the facilities you are in, it’s about who is in the facility and you getting the best out of them and are they hungry?

“Antonio is talking about the players being too comfortable, well perhaps the training ground is too plush, perhaps the stadium is too fancy for them.

“They are in a comfortable position, now coming from all over the world.

“They are coming to London where they can go to Harrods or Selfridges or wherever they want to go with their wives every single day and live the life of riley.

“It’s about winning ultimately and you need hungry players who want to win.”

Tottenham will resume their campaign after the international break against Everton on 3rd April at Goodison Park.