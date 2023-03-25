Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is of the view that Port Vale are a very well organised side with an experienced manager and believes that Darrell Clarke’s side pose a good test.

With nine games left in the league, Portsmouth are seven points off the last playoff spot, sitting ninth in the table with 57 points.

Pompey will host Port Vale today at Fratton Park and will be determined to pick up three points to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Mousinho believes Port Vale have performed well this season with the experienced Clarke at the helm, and he feels Vale were unlucky not to pick up three points in their last two games despite performing brilliantly.

The Portsmouth boss is of the opinion that Clarke’s side will be organised when they arrive at Fratton Park and believes that they will be a good challenge for Pompey.

“Port Vale are a side that came up last year, momentum at the back end last year and have been a very good team this year, comfortable in terms of their league position”, Mousinho told Portsmouth’s media.

“They have a good squad and a good manager.

“Good manager that’s been in the league for a number of years, so we expect a good test against Port Vale.

“I think they were unlucky against Burton and the week before they were excellent against Fleetwood.

“Unlucky not to take three points away from home, so we think they will be a very well organised side with some good players in there and they are extremely well coached as well.”

The last time these two teams met, in August, Portsmouth won 1-0 with the help of a strike from Dane Scarlett.