Tony Mowbray has stated that the decision to make Edouard Michut’s move to Sunderland permanent in the summer is not up to him.

Sunderland signed Michut on loan from Paris Saint Germain in the summer with an option to buy clause at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has turned some heads with his performance this season and he is very highly rated at the Stadium of Light.

It has been suggested that Sunderland have to pay an initial €2.5m with add-ons to sign Michut in the summer and Mowbray pointed out that club officials will make the final call on the youngster’s future.

Mowbray stated that the club will evaluate Michut’s performances based on his contributions and future potential before making a decision on his future.

The Sunderland manager also stated that Michut is demonstrating his ability on the field and stated that the midfielder must maintain his place in the team in order to be considered for a permanent move in the summer.

“I don’t think that’s my decision, it’s up to those who make that decision on whatever that number might be, is he contributing enough or has he got the potential to contribute enough to be an asset for the football club”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“For me, I just work with the footballers and wring as much as they grow out of them as we can.

“Edouard is showing that he is a good footballer.

“Where might he be a bit down the line? Will the division be easier for him because he’s adapted? Only time will tell.

“If that decision has to be made in the summer then it won’t be mine, the club will have to decide whether they see a player who can turn millions into multi-millions somewhere in the future.”

Michut has featured in a total of eight senior games for PSG’s senior team and has cemented himself as a starter for Sunderland with his recent performances.