Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he has advised young midfielder Edouard Michut to be more physical during games to win duels, irrespective of the size of the opponent.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Sunderland on loan from French giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has impressed with his recent performances for the club.

Michut has established himself as a regular in Mowbray’s squad, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United earlier this month.

Mowbray revealed that he has told Michut to fight with his body during games and stressed that the Frenchman does put his body on the line for his team.

The Sunderland manager also stated that Michut has the ability to easily slip past opposition players and stressed that his talent is clearly visible when he is on the ball.

“I tell him he has to fight with the body he’s got”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“That’s what he has to do.

“It’s no good him saying, ‘Well I can’t play against that big six foot four midfield player, he’s too strong’.

“He has to do it.

“He has to fight with his body, and to be fair to him, he does put his body in.

“If he does that and he gets knocked over, then it’s a foul and he gets a free-kick and on we play.

“He’s got that quality where he can almost slither under a player with a bigger frame and get past him, and obviously once he’s on the ball, we know he’s a very talented boy.”

Michut’s loan deal includes an option to buy at the end of his loan period and Sunderland may make his move permanent in the summer.