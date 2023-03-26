Manchester City loan star Tommy Doyle is of the view that Sheffield United are playing a major role in his development and stated his aim to play at the top level in the future.

Doyle, who is a Manchester City academy product and has appeared a total of seven times for the Sky Blues senior squad, was sent out on loan to Sheffield United for regular game time.

Despite a tough start to the season with the Blades, the young midfielder has established himself as a key player with performances in recent games and has helped Sheffield United reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will meet Manchester City.

The Manchester City midfielder is of the opinion that his loan spell with Paul Heckingbottom’s side is greatly aiding his progression and development as a footballer.

Doyle stated that he has already featured quite a few times in top competitions, which has helped him to learn so much and stressed that his aim is to play in the top division.

“I’ve been in some very special situations, Champions Leagues, Carabao and FA Cups, Premier League, they’re all special and they’re all massive learning curves to be able to learn from the very best players”, Doyle was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Live.

“That’s ultimately where you want to be, at the very top.

“That is my goal.

“I know where I am at the moment and this club is playing a massive part in how I’m developing and progressing.

“I love it here at the moment and I’m glad I could repay the fans for how good they’ve been with me with a goal to take us to Wembley.”

Doyle will be hoping to impress Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with performances for the Blades this season to get into his plans for next season.