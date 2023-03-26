Former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has reflected on his exit from Elland Road, revealing that ex-boss Jesse Marsch not taking him into account in spite of tinkering with the line-up frustrated him.

Klich brought the curtains down on his career at Elland Road in January, joining MLS side DC United on a free transfer.

It ended a five-and-a-half-year-long association between the two parties, though the 32-year-old insists that it was not entirely on a sweet note.

According to the Poland international, he was prepared to sit on the bench for the first few games when the Whites were playing exceptionally well.

However, once the poor run of form started and Marsch started tinkering with the line-up without thinking about Klich, the midfielder started to get frustrated.

“For the first few games it still looked good, I felt OK”, Klich was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Then we started to play very poorly and I thought I should have had a few chances to play from the start.

“However, I didn’t get any, which I was angry about.

“I saw that the coach was tinkering with the line-up, throwing other players in different positions and not taking me into account at all, even though I had played well in the previous game, for example.

“In the end, I started to get frustrated.”

Klich departed Leeds as a popular figure amongst the club’s fans and all eyes will be on how he fares in the MLS.