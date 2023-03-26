Manchester United loan star Alex Telles has insisted that he is not thinking about his future beyond this season because it will depend on what he does right now.

Telles has been on loan with Spanish club Sevilla this season and though he has played almost all matches he has been available for, he has not featured consistently in the starting line-up.

The Manchester United left-back has started ten games in La Liga, while suffering from an injury that kept him out for one-and-a-half months.

Telles is not worried about the future as he thinks what happens in the summer will be a consequence of how he plays now.

The Manchester United left-back revealed that he is happy at Sevilla and wants to repay their generosity by performing well for them.

“What I have to do is do my job in the best way”, Telles was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo when asked about his future beyond this season.

“I don’t think about the future because that depends on what I do now.

“Now I have I have to play and train.

“I have always said that I am happy in Seville.

“I receive great treatment and now it is my turn to play and give my best, which is the most important thing.”

Sevilla had Anthony Martial on loan last season, but after a disappointing spell he returned to Manchester United and it remains to be seen what happens with Telles at the Spanish club after the current campaign finishes.