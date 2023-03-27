Simon Jordan has insisted that anyone could do a better job at Tottenham Hotspur for the last ten games of the season than Antonio Conte would have.

Tottenham announced the sacking of Conte on Sunday night following a tumultuous week where they were forced to deal with the aftermath of his post-match press conference at Southampton.

The north London club also confirmed that Cristian Stellini will take interim charge with Ryan Mason acting as his assistant for the rest of the Premier League campaign.

Jordan pointed out that Stellini did more to get a tune out of the Tottenham players when Conte was away from the squad while he was recuperating from gallbladder surgery.

He also feels Daniel Levy did not want Mason to take charge of so many games but insisted that anyone would do a better job of managing Tottenham for the rest of the season than the current version of Conte.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I think Stellini did a slightly better job than the players than Conte did, although saying that he was in situ when they lost to Sheffield United.

“Stellini is staying, for whatever reasons Daniel has decided that rather than Ryan Mason going alone.

“Honestly, you have put Elmer Fudd in the dugout for the last ten games and they would do better than this version of Conte.”

More or less Conte’s entire staff have stayed at Tottenham other than his brother Gianluca Conte, who was his analyst.