Fabio Paratici pushed Tottenham Hotspur to try and establish contact with Thomas Tuchel before Bayern Munich stepped in and appointed him as their new manager last week, according to football.london.

Tottenham announced the sacking of Antonio Conte on Sunday night, but his dismissal had been brewing since the Italian buried his players following their 3-3 draw at Southampton.

The north London club had a shortlist of candidates ready as Conte was expected to leave at the end of the season.

Tuchel was in the frame due to the impressive work he did at Chelsea where he won the Champions League.

It has been claimed Paratici championed his candidature and pushed the club to contact him as a potential replacement for Conte.

However, the German is no longer an option after he was appointed as the new coach at Bayern Munich last week.

Paratici wanted Spurs to move earlier but the German champions stepped in and snapped up the former Chelsea boss.

Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked in favour of Tuchel by the Bavarians, is now a target for the north London club.

Tottenham are also looking at Oliver Glasner and Roberto De Zerbi amongst other managerial candidates.