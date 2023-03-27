Jamie Carragher has insisted that Antonio Conte was acutely aware that Tottenham Hotspur were not going to be competing for the Premier League title or financially battle the top clubs when he accepted the job in 2021.

Spurs announced the sacking of Conte on Sunday after a week of speculation following his post-match press conference at Southampton where he termed the players selfish and criticised the club.

Cristian Stellini will be in the charge of the club for the last ten games of the season as Tottenham look for a fourth different manager in two years.

Conte often complained that he is not used to just competing for a top-four spot in a career where he won league titles in Serie A and the Premier League, but Carragher insisted that the Italian knew what he was getting into when he became Spurs boss.

He insisted that Tottenham were never in a position to compete with the big teams in the transfer market and that finishing in the top four was always the ambition.

The former defender stressed that no Tottenham fan was dreaming about winning the league, even under Conte.

Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “Conte moved to north London and accepted a £15m a year contract with his eyes open.

“He knew there was no prospect of competing financially with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea and the only way to get closer was with shrewd signings and the kind of on-field strategy that brought success at his previous clubs.

“Liverpool and Chelsea’s problems this season opened the door for a successive top-four finish, which relative to Tottenham’s recent history is a solid achievement.

“No one in football, not even Spurs fans, expected Spurs to win the Premier League or Champions League this season.”

Roberto De Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Julian Nagelsmann are some of the managers Spurs are considering at the moment.