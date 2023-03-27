Newcastle United starlet Joe White has revealed that he is enjoying his loan spell with League One outfit Exeter City on and off the pitch.

White, who is a product of Newcastle’s academy, is considered a player for the future at St James’ Park.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder went out on loan to Exeter in the winter transfer window in search of regular first-team football and has featured eleven times for the League One outfit.

White revealed that he has settled well at Exeter and stressed that he is enjoying his on and off the pitch time with the Grecians.

The Newcastle loanee was on loan last season with League Two outfit Hartlepool and pointed out that he has relished the challenge of stepping up to League One this season.

White also added that he is getting much more time on the ball due to Exeter’s style of play, which he believes suits his game well.

“I’m really enjoying it, both on and off the pitch”, White told Chronicle Live.

“I’ve settled into where I’m living and with the lads, and performances have been good too.

“It’s a league higher than last year, and the quality all round is a lot better.

“I’ve enjoyed that much more if I’m being honest.

“I’ve had loads of the ball, and I think that suits me.

“The league is much better in that aspect, and even more so in this Exeter team.”

White has featured 14 times for Exeter City this season and has racked up three cautions.