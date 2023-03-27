Representatives of Napoli centre-back Min-jae Kim have been offering him around clubs in Europe, with Manchester United and Liverpool showing strong interest in him.

The defender’s performances in Serie A this season have piqued the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Napoli are prepared to offer him a new deal on improved terms and the centre-back also feels attached to the city of Naples and the club.

But his representatives have different ideas and according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, they have been sounding out the biggest clubs in Europe ahead of the season.

Manchester United and Liverpool have shown a strong interest in the South Korean, along with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

They are prepared to offer him a contract worth €5m per season and trigger the release clause, which is believed to be north of €50m figure.

Napoli have already opened talks with his agents in order to work out a new deal before the summer.

The Serie A giants are ready to offer him a new contract worth €2.5m per season and another €500,000 in add-ons.

It is nowhere close to what he could earn at a club such as Liverpool or Manchester United if he decides to leave.

But Napoli are banking on the defender’s will and the feelings he has towards the city and the club.