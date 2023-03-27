Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has admitted Whites star Jack Harrison is one of the best wingers he has played with in his career when it comes to helping out at the back.

Harrison began the season in an impressive manner for Leeds with three assists and a goal in the first three league games, but failed to maintain that form.

The 26-year-old left-winger has found his form under new Whites boss Javi Gracia and has formed a partnership on the left side with left-back Firpo.

Firpo revealed that he and Harrison have a good on and off the field relationship, which has contributed to the pair linking up during games for Leeds.

The left-back also stated that Harrison is one of the best wingers he has played with and stressed that he helps him during games massively.

“With Jack, I don’t need to work too much to link as a pair”, Firpo said on Leeds United’s official podcast.

“We just have a really good relationship in and out of the pitch, so we don’t need to work.

“He’s one of the best wingers I have had, in terms of helping the full-back.

“This is really important for the full-back when you have a winger that is committed to the work and helps you with the 2 v 1s, especially here in the Premier League where every team has amazing wingers.

“It’s unbelievable to have him.”

Harrison has featured in 25 league games for Leeds this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.