Richard Keys has warned Steven Gerrard that he needs to disassociate himself from Liverpool for a few years if he wants to return to management in the Premier League.

Gerrard played and scored in a 2-0 win over Celtic legends for Liverpool over the weekend as he once again pulled on the famous red kit.

The former midfielder has been away from management since being sacked by Aston Villa earlier in the season.

The 42-year-old is keen to get back to being a manager on the touchline again, preferably in the Premier League, but Keys believes that he needs to play down his past with Liverpool for a few years.

He stressed that too many Aston Villa fans could not disassociate him from his playing career at Liverpool when he was their manager.

The veteran broadcaster also stressed that he needs to pipe down the antics like goading the Celtic fans as it does not suit someone who wants to be a manager.

Keys wrote in his blog: “If Gerrard still has ambitions to manage/coach in the Premier League I really think he should be swerving the legends games – the likes of which we saw at Anfield last weekend.

“Gerrard needs to distance himself from Liverpool for a few years more yet.

“One of his biggest problems at Villa was that their fans largely saw him as Liverpool’s captain.

“It was ok to start with – Gerrard said all the right things, but as time progressed and things weren’t going so well, it was an easy stick to beat him with – even though he’d had those two years at Rangers as well.

“Perhaps he’s given up believing that he’s got a coaching career, but if he hasn’t, I firmly believe he’s definitely got to give those games up.

“Either way – he shouldn’t be taunting Celtic fans as he did after scoring.

“I know it’s hard and I know they’d been on at him all through the game – but he’s a big boy and he knows it’s all part of the gig.

“Those fans had paid their money to charity [the players always get paid btw] and so they had a right to get involved in the occasion.”

Gerrard is believed to be in the running to become the next England Under-21 boss but he is likely to prefer a Premier League job.