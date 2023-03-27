Hull City, Swansea City, Brentford and Wolves are amongst the clubs who have an interest in Bromley’s teenage right-back Kellen Fisher, according to the Sun.

The 18-year-old teen sensation has been attracting the interest of clubs in the Premier League with his performances for non-league side Bromley.

And he has been doing well enough to attract scouts from the second tier too.

Brentford and Wolves are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on Fisher as part of their plans.

The two Premier League clubs like what they have seen of the teenager and want to snap him up.

But there is serious Championship interest in him as well where Swansea and Hull are interested in signing him.

There were as many as ten scouts present when Bromley beat 1-0 Yeovil on Saturday in order to run the rule over Fisher.

He signed a three-year deal with the National League side in February but could be on his way out in the summer.

Playoff-chasing Bromley are ninth in the National League and will take on Maidstone on Tuesday.