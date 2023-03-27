Everton defender Conor Coady is of the opinion that studying on the UEFA B licence course might help him understand his manager’s views as well as improve his on-field performance.

Coady joined Everton on loan last summer and the England international has featured in 22 league games in the Toffees defence so far this season.

The 30-year-old experienced centre-back has recently undertaken a UEFA B licence course with fellow Everton stars James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Andy Lonergan.

Coady revealed that he often finds himself discussing different tactics and training sessions to improve the team’s performance with his fellow Everton stars.

The centre-back is of the view that his game might benefit from learning more through the course and he believes that it also might help him understand his manager better.

Coady added that although he is studying for a coaching licence right now, he is also focused on having a lengthy on-field football career.

“We find ourselves sat down at lunch discussing certain ways of playing, different sessions you can put on and all of these kind of things”, Coady told Everton’s official site.

“It’s important we keep enjoying it because without footy I’d have nothing to do.

“I am enjoying it but I’m not thinking too much about it in terms of being set on wanting to do this or that in the future.

“Playing football is what I’ve always done and I’m hoping there’s a long, long time to go yet in my career.

“I’ve always said to myself — and I know a few of the boys are the same — if we do it while we’re playing it might open our eyes a little bit in terms of helping us play as well, understanding the manager’s sessions more, why he’s doing them, what they consist of and all of that.”

Everton are in the relegation battle and Coady will be determined to help the Toffees preserve their Premier League status for next season.