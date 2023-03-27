Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford is of the view that Junior Firpo is looking more confident and stressed that the defender has improved his game.

The 26-year-old left-back joined Leeds from Barcelona for a transfer fee in the region of €15m but he failed to make an impact in his first season with the Whites.

Firpo missed the initial part of this season due to injury but upon return to fitness started only one league game under former boss Jesse Marsch.

However since Marsch’s departure the left-back has started all seven league games and Beckford believes that now Firpo has turned his form around after his difficult start at Elland Road.

Beckford pointed out that the left-back is playing with confidence and highlighted that the player has improved several aspects of his game.

The former Leeds star further added that Firpo is also providing defensive security from the left-hand side by dealing with opposition threats.

“We are seeing players like Junior Firpo, he has had a difficult start to his Leeds career”, Beckford said on Leeds United’s official podcast.

“The injuries, form, not just from himself but from the team as well.

“He is starting to come into his own.

“You see the confidence he is playing with and this is the player we thought we were going to sign initially when we got him from Barcelona.

“We thought we were going to see the control, the aggression, the passing ability and his positional sense are getting much, much better as well.

“You feel a little bit more assured when teams are attacking down the left-hand side.

“You feel he is in with a good chance here of doing something half-decent.

“You are seeing that more and more.”

Firpo has featured 16 games for Leeds in all competitions this season and will be hoping to maintain his form when the Whites take on Arsenal at the weekend.