Leeds United director of football Victor Orta believes that following the sacking of Jesse Marsch a lot of circumstances arose, though they are of little relevance now given that he feels the Whites have the best possible coach at their disposal.

Leeds sacked Marsch in February following a string of poor results, however, it took them more than two weeks to appoint Gracia as his replacement.

A number of names were floated in between, with Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot emerging as the favourites.

However, both opted against a move with the Whites finally going on to approach former Watford and Valencia manager Gracia.

Lifting the lid on the appointment, Orta insisted that in spite of a lot of circumstances arising following Marsch’s sacking, the club internally knew how to manage the process.

“I think that when you sack a coach, a lot of circumstances arise and internally we knew how to manage the process and that process has led us to the best possible solution”, Orta told Spanish outlet Relevo.

“Therefore, assessing what happened in those weeks seems to me to be of little relevance, because there were many people involved who I do not believe it would benefit.

“I want to look forward and be optimistic and, as I was taught at Sevilla, the one who crosses the door for me is always the best and therefore, I have the best possible coach.”

Since the appointment of Gracia, Leeds have managed to win two and draw one of their four Premier League matches, climbing up to 14th spot in the Premier League table.