Liverpool out on loan talent Conor Bradley is of the view that his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers has helped him to mature by assisting him to understand the game better.

Bradley, who is a product of Liverpool academy, is on loan with Bolton Wanderers and has performed impressively for the League One outfit.

The right-back has featured 34 times in the league, scoring four goals while laying on five assists for his Trotters’ team-mates.

Bradley thinks that his loan spell with the Trotters has helped him grow as a player and stated that the people around him at Bolton have helped him in his understanding of the game.

The Liverpool loanee admitted that his loan with Bolton has fulfilled his expectations and stressed that he wants to end this season by winning a trophy with Ian Evatt’s side.

“There have been a few bumps in the road here and there, but it has been a pretty good experience overall and we’ve done well”, Bradley told The Bolton News.

“I’ve definitely grown up as a player here and people around me have been brilliant, people like Geth [Jones] who have helped me mature and understand the game.

“I’m really thankful for that, and the gaffer, who has helped me loads.

“It is exactly what I wanted.

“I just want to keep that going for the rest of the season now and hopefully get that win at Wembley to top it off.

“Winning a trophy here would be fantastic.”

Bradley has helped Bolton to reach EFL Trophy final this season and on Sunday he will be determined to beat Plymouth Argyle to win the silverware on his first trip to Wembley.