Fulham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Joe Scally, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

The 20-year-old defender moved from the US to Europe when Gladbach signed him from New York City FC in the summer of 2021.

He has made more than 50 appearances for the German club over the last two years and is now attracting interest from clubs in England.

His performances in the Bundesliga have piqued the interest of several clubs in English football.

And it has been claimed that Fulham are one of the teams who are interested in signing Scally.

Fulham are comfortably placed ninth in the Premier League table and the club are already planning for the summer window.

Marco Silva wants to bring in a right-back and Scally is one of the players Fulham are tracking.

The United States international is appreciated by the Fulham recruitment team and they are considering making an offer.

The 20-year-old broke in the United States senior squad last year and has four international caps to his name.