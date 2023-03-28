Cheltenham Town star Will Goodwin insists ahead of Wednesday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday that now is the best and worst time to face the Owls due to their recent results.

Last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Forest Green Rovers and failed to reclaim top spot in the League One table.

Now, on the back of two straight defeats, Darren Moore will take his side to Gloucestershire to face a four-match unbeaten Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Goodwin is of the view that after losing two back-to-back matches, Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to get a win against the Robins and indicated that pressure will be on Moore’s side as the top half of the table is getting tighter.

The Cheltenham star added that depending on the Owls recent form, now will be a good as well as bad time to face them, as they will be vulnerable and eager to bounce back.

“They have lost their last two, so they will be thinking they need to get a win against us because it’s getting tighter at the top”, Goodwin told Cheltenham’s official site.

“It is a good and a bad time to play them.

“On the one side they have lost two in a row, but we know they’ll be chomping at the bit to get the three points tomorrow.”

Sheffield Wednesday have met Cheltenham three times in their history and have never lost to them.