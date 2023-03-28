Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as an option for Inter if they decide to sack Simone Inzaghi at the end of the season.

De Zerbi’s stock has been on the rise since he took charge of Brighton last year and he is now considered one of the most in-demand young coaches in European football.

The Italian is on Tottenham’s shortlist as they look forward to appointing a new manager at the end of the season.

However, De Zerbi could have an option to return to his homeland in the summer due to interest from one of the bigwigs of Serie A.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, he has emerged on the radar of Serie A giants Inter.

The relationship between Inzaghi and the Inter board has been deteriorating and there are now suggestions that he could be sacked at the end of the season.

Inter are looking at potential new coaches and De Zerbi is one of the top targets for the Nerazzurri.

However, Inter have not made a decision on Inzaghi’s future yet and the team’s performances in the Champions League and Coppa Italia are likely to decide his future.

But De Zerbi is a young coach Inter are looking at closely if they decide to move on from their current manager.