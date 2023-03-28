Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has revealed that nobody expected so much maturity from attacker Willy Gnonto when he first arrived at Elland Road.

The Whites roped in the 19-year-old from FC Zurich last summer, spending around £3.8m for his services, after they missed out on other attacking targets.

Though it took him time to settle into the senior fold, he has taken to it very well and has become one of the key members of Javi Gracia’s starting line-up.

Firpo, one of Gnonto’s senior team-mates, insists that nobody expected so much maturity from a player who is just 19 years old.

Describing him as someone with a shy nature, Firpo insisted that Gnonto’s shyness is never reflected on the ground or on the training pitch.

“I think nobody expected from Willy. When he first came in nobody expected”, Firpo said on Leeds United’s official podcast.

“He is just a shy guy, didn’t talk too much.

“Even though he was a little bit shy on the pitch as well as in the training sessions but as soon as he went onto the pitch he was unbelievable from day one.

“His maturity is not normal for a 19-year-old.

“it’s not normal how he plays and the maturity he has, unbelievable to be honest.”

Gnonto has so far featured in 16 Premier League games for the Whites, making five goal contributions.