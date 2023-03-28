Manchester United want Marcus Rashford’s new contract to adhere to the wage structure the club are keen to implement within the squad, according to The Athletic.

Rashford will have a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and Paris Saint-Germain are more than willing to sign him.

There are suggestions that the forward was offered a contract worth £400,000 per week by PSG when they held talks with his representatives.

Initial conversations have taken place between Manchester United and Rashford over a new deal.

And it has been claimed that the Red Devils are pushing to have the new contract adhere to the wage structure they are looking to implement.

Manchester United are keen to not repeat mistakes of the past when some players earned substantially more than others.

Without imposing any self-imposed salary cap, the Red Devils are keen to avoid huge discrepancies between players to maintain squad harmony.

Manchester United are still expected to offer a significantly improved contract than the current £200,000 per week Rashford is earning.

There is confidence on both sides that an agreement will be concluded in the coming months given Rashford’s connection with the club and the city.