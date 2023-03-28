Eddie Howe’s interest in wanting Manchester United’s Scott McTominay at Newcastle is partly down to his experience of playing in Europe, according to The Athletic.

McTominay has emerged as a genuine target for Newcastle ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window and the club are interested in taking him to the north east.

The midfielder is believed to be frustrated at being a squad option under Erik ten Hag and is intrigued by the prospect of moving to Newcastle.

The Newcastle fans are divided on the prospect of signing the Scotland international, but Howe is an admirer of the player.

It has been claimed that McTominay’s experience of playing in Europe is something the Newcastle manager values.

The Magpies are expected to qualify for one of the European competitions, if not the Champions League, this season.

Howe wants more depth in his squad and McTominay is a player he is keen to take to Newcastle.

The Scotland international has made 37 appearances for Manchester United in Europe since breaking into the team.

Howe also believes McTominay’s athleticism is ideal for what he wants in the middle of the park next season.