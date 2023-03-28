Former Everton star Michael Ball is of the view that under Sean Dyche the Toffees are forcing opposition teams to change their initial plans during games.

The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard in January after a poor run of form and appointed Dyche as his successor at Goodison Park.

Dyche has managed to steady the ship and under his leadership, Everton managed to form a three-match unbeaten run before going into the international break.

Ball is of the view that under Lampard, Everton showed a very defensive approach at Goodison Park, but stressed that since Dyche’s arrival the negative approach has changed.

The former Everton star pointed out that Everton are starting to force their opponents to change their approach during games with Dyche’s style of football.

Ball added that the Toffees squad have accepted the challenge laid out by Dyche and stressed that Everton are no longer an easy team to face now.

“One of the big changes for me is the fact Everton are forcing other teams to take a different approach in matches”, Ball told the Liverpool Echo.

“No one likes going to Goodison Park and it is an intimidating place to go.

“As a player from the opposition, your job is to try and quiet the fans down and make the game boring for the first ten or 15 minutes.

“We have been very guilty as a team for letting that happen far too often and being very defensive at home, which plays into the hands of the away team.

“Since Dyche has come in, that thought process has changed for the opposition as they know they have to be at it and match our desire.

“Dyche won’t let games go by.

“Our players have taken to that challenge and it shows the manager has got the backing of the players.

“We are no longer a soft touch.”

Everton will face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and Dyche’s side will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run by snatching points from the north London outfit.