The Glazer family have settled on the fee they would like to sell Manchester United for as the Raine Group sift through the offers following the second round of bidding, according to CBS Sports.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain the frontrunners to win the race to buy Manchester United.

Both submitted their second bids for the club last week with the Raine Group also receiving offers for minority investment.

The American bank is likely to favour the full sale offers and it seems the Glazer family have also reached some sort of agreement on selling the club.

It has been claimed that the Glazer siblings have finally settled on the fee they would want from selling the club.

The six Glazer siblings own 69 per cent of the club and there is now unity on the figure at which they will depart Manchester United.

The American family are yet to hold direct talks with any of the bidders and have left it to the Raine Group to see the process through.

They are sifting through the offers following the second round and will now either choose a preferred bidder or invite the interested parties back for a third round.

Manchester United’s suitors are expected to receive feedback from the Raine Group by the end of the month.