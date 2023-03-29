Leeds United are amongst five Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on the situation of Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

A product of the Lorient academy, the midfielder has come through the ranks at the French club and has made 135 senior appearances for the club.

He will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season and Le Fee has already stated his desire to leave Lorient in the summer.

His announcement has alerted several clubs across Europe who have been monitoring his progress at Lorient.

And it has been claimed Leeds are amongst the Premier League sides who have their eyes on the player.

Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League but Victor Orta is already planning for the summer window.

Le Fee is a player Leeds are closely following and if they stay in the top flight, the club are considering taking him to Elland Road.

But the Whites will face competition for his signature from at least four more clubs in the Premier League.

Leicester City, Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves are also interested in getting their hands on the 23-year-old midfielder.

Le Fee also has admirers in the Bundesliga, who have taken note of his desire to leave Lorient in the summer.